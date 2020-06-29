Macron pledges €15 billion to make France’s economy greener

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a meeting with members of the Citizens' Convention on Climate (CCC) to discuss environment proposals at the Elysée Palace in Paris, on June 29, 2020.

France will spend an extra 15 billion euros ($16.9 billion) over two years to make its economy greener, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Macron was responding to proposals put forward by a Citizens’ Climate Council that he created to help set a new course on France’s ecological agenda.

The president was addressing the Climate council after his centrist party received a drubbing in Sunday’s municipal elections, with the Greens winning control of big cities including Lyon, Bordeaux and Strasbourg.

However, Macron said he disagreed with the council’s proposal for a 4% tax on dividends to help fund new environmental policies, saying it would discourage investments.

