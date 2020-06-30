Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#G5Sahel
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Africa Cup of Nations postponed from January next year to 2022

Issued on: Modified:

Africa's top football tournament had already been postponed once due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Africa's top football tournament had already been postponed once due to the coronavirus pandemic. © AFP file photo
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Next January's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon have been postponed by one year and will now take place in 2022, the Confederation of African Football decided on Tuesday.

Advertising

The Covid-19 health crisis has suspended football across most of the continent since March and left little time to complete the qualification competition.

The Cup of Nations was due to be held from Jan. 9-Feb. 6 next year but will now be scheduled for January 2022.

Cameroon will get to stage the semi-finals and final of this year's African Champions League which will be played at a single venue in Douala, CAF's executive committee decided.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.