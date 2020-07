ON THE GROUND

Tensions flare as Italian town marks new Covid-19 outbreak and fresh lockdown

Protesters contended that Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini was seeking to exploit a Covid-19 outbreak in Mondragone, Italy on June 29, 2020. © FRANCE 24 (screengrab)

When a new outbreak of Covid-19 occurred in the Italian town of Mondragone, violations of an ensuing two-week lockdown incensed some locals who blamed migrant workers. But when far-right leader Matteo Salvini came to town Monday, he was met by protesters, who said he was seeking to exploit the situation for political gain. FRANCE 24’s Natalia Mendoza reports.