Trump says he'd have 'no problem' using mask in 'tight' quarters

President Donald Trump says he's "all for masks" and would consider wearing one in "tight" quarters with other people -- but says he is not often in such a situation

Washington (AFP)

US President Donald Trump, who has yet to be seen in public wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic, said Wednesday he would have "no problem" doing so -- if conditions called for it.

"If I were in a tight situation with people, I would absolutely," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business, as many US states are seeing an uptick in cases.

But he added: "Usually I'm not in that position."

Trump noted that most people he sees at the White House are tested for COVID-19 before coming in contact with him.

"I'm all for masks -- I think masks are good," he said, while adding his doubts about whether face coverings needed to be "mandatory" nationwide to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

"You have many places in the country where people stay very long distance" from each other, he said.

Many Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are now more actively encouraging Americans to wear masks in public.

While Vice President Mike Pence has worn masks on several occasions, including during a recent trip to hard-hit Texas, Trump has never been seen in public wearing one.

