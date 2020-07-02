Dishwashing injury sidelines Cubs lefty pitcher Quintana

Advertising Read more

Miami (AFP)

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana will be out indefinitely after suffering a left thumb injury while washing dishes at home in Miami, the Major League Baseball club said Thursday.

The 31-year-old Colombian left-hander suffered a cut on his thumb last Saturday that required five stitches while handling dishwashing duties.

Quintana underwent microscopic surgery on the thumb Thursday in Chicago, where a lacerated digital sensory nerve was repaired.

Quintana is expected to resume his throwing routine in about two weeks, when a further timetable about his absence will be determined.

The MLB season was to have started in March but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A feud over money and season length was settled and a 60-game campaign for each team is set to start on July 23, a week after Quintana’s progress will be examined.

Quintana began his MLB career in 2012 with the Chicago White Sox and was traded to the Cubs in July 2017. He has an overall record of 83-77 in eight MLB campaigns with 1,298 strikeouts and a 3.72 earned-run average.

Last season, Quintana went 13-9 with a 4.68 ERA.

Losing him from the starting lineup would put even more pressure on Cubs relief pitchers, who figure to be tested in a regular season that is set to last less than 10 weeks in a sprint to the October playoffs.

The Cubs, who in 2016 won their first World Series crown since 1908, missed the playoffs last year at 84-78 after three straight post-season trips.

