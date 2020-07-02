Fires rage across Amazon rainforest, sparking fears of another disastrous summer season

NGOs are worried that summer will see a repeat of the infernos that raged across the Amazon rainforest last summer.

In the month of June alone, almost 2,250 separate fires were recorded in the Amazon rainforest – up from around 1,900 fires detected in the same period last year. NGOs are worried that this summer will see a repeat of the infernos that raged across the Amazon last summer.

During Brazil’s dry season some fires start spontaneously. Others are set intentionally, by farmers clearing land. It is a practice that, along with illegal logging, is gradually destroying the rainforest.

