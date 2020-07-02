Skip to main content
Live
#Turkey
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Fires rage across Amazon rainforest, sparking fears of another disastrous summer season

Issued on: Modified:

NGOs are worried that summer will see a repeat of the infernos that raged across the Amazon rainforest last summer.
NGOs are worried that summer will see a repeat of the infernos that raged across the Amazon rainforest last summer. © France 24 screen grab
Text by: Haxie MEYERS-BELKIN Follow
|
Video by: Haxie MEYERS-BELKIN Follow

In the month of June alone, almost 2,250 separate fires were recorded in the Amazon rainforest – up from around 1,900 fires detected in the same period last year. NGOs are worried that this summer will see a repeat of the infernos that raged across the Amazon last summer.

Advertising

During Brazil’s dry season some fires start spontaneously. Others are set intentionally, by farmers clearing land. It is a practice that, along with illegal logging, is gradually destroying the rainforest.

Click on the video player above to watch the full FRANCE 24 report.

 

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.