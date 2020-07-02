Skip to main content
France's Macron to embark on next phase of his presidency with ‘new team’

French President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement to La Montagne newspaper.
French President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement to La Montagne newspaper. CHRISTIAN HARTMANN POOL/AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday the next phase of his presidency will be embodied by a new government team, but he remained coy about the future of his prime minister.

Macron told regional newspapers in an interview that one of the reforms he would want to push in the final two years of his term was the overhaul of the pension system.

“The new phase entails new goals of independence, reconstruction, reconciliation and new methods. Behind that there will be a new team,” Macron told La Montagne newspaper.

There has been mounting speculation of a government reshuffle after last Sunday’s local elections saw the Greens trounce Macron’s laRem party and take control of big cities. 

