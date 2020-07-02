France to return remains of 24 fighters killed during colonisation of Algeria

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers on December 19, 2019. © RYAD KRAMDI / AFP / File picture

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday said France will return the remains of 24 fighters who were killed during its colonisation of the North African country.