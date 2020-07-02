Skip to main content
France to return remains of 24 fighters killed during colonisation of Algeria

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers on December 19, 2019.
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers on December 19, 2019. © RYAD KRAMDI / AFP / File picture
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday said France will return the remains of 24 fighters who were killed during its colonisation of the North African country.

“Within a few hours Algerian military planes will fly in from France and land at the Houari Boumediene international airport with the remains of 24 (members) of the popular resistance,” Tebboune said during a military ceremony.

