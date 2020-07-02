French prosecutors seek trial for football star Karim Benzema over sextape scandal

French prosecutors on Thursday asked for national team and Real Madrid star footballer Karim Benzema to face trial for complicity in an alleged attempt to blackmail fellow player Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

Prosecutors in Versailles outside Paris told AFP they want Benzema tried on charges of complicity in attempted blackmail over the incident in 2015. Four others should also face trial, they said, but not former Liverpool and French international Djibril Cisse who had previously been implicated in the probe.

(AFP)

