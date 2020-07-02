Skip to main content
Live
#Turkey
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

French prosecutors seek trial for football star Karim Benzema over sextape scandal

Issued on: Modified:

Mathieu Valbuena (de face) et Karim Benzema lors d'une séance d'entraînement de l'équipe de France à Ribeirao Prato au Brésil, le 10 juin 2014
Mathieu Valbuena (de face) et Karim Benzema lors d'une séance d'entraînement de l'équipe de France à Ribeirao Prato au Brésil, le 10 juin 2014 FRANCK FIFE AFP/Archives
Text by: NEWS WIRES

French prosecutors on Thursday asked for national team and Real Madrid star footballer Karim Benzema to face trial for complicity in an alleged attempt to blackmail fellow player Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

Advertising

Prosecutors in Versailles outside Paris told AFP they want Benzema tried on charges of complicity in attempted blackmail over the incident in 2015. Four others should also face trial, they said, but not former Liverpool and French international Djibril Cisse who had previously been implicated in the probe.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.