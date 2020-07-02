Fatou Bensouda, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), tells FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman that the United States’ decision to sanction the ICC officials investigating alleged war crimes committed by US troops in Afghanistan is an act of pure “political revenge”.

Advertising

In the interview, Bensouda describes the move as an “unprecedented attack” against the court and its judicial independence, noting that such sanctions are usually reserved for terrorists and warlords.

Despite the economic and legal pressure the court has come under, Benouda said she is determined to continue her investigations, which also include probing suspected crimes carried out by Israel in the Palestinian Territories, despite the pressure Israel is also putting on the court.

Click on the video player to watch the full interview.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe