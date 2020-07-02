Skip to main content
Live
#Turkey
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
The Interview

US sanctions against international court staff an act of ‘revenge’, says ICC’s Fatou Bensouda

Issued on: Modified:

© FRANCE 24 screengrab
By: Marc Perelman Follow

Fatou Bensouda, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), tells FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman that the United States’ decision to sanction the ICC officials investigating alleged war crimes committed by US troops in Afghanistan is an act of pure “political revenge”.

Advertising

In the interview, Bensouda describes the move as an “unprecedented attack” against the court and its judicial independence, noting that such sanctions are usually reserved for terrorists and warlords.

Despite the economic and legal pressure the court has come under, Benouda said she is determined to continue her investigations, which also include probing suspected crimes carried out by Israel in the Palestinian Territories, despite the pressure Israel is also putting on the court.

Click on the video player to watch the full interview.

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.