Air France to cut 7,580 jobs at French flagship carrier and regional unit Hop!
Air France management said Friday it planned to eliminate 7,580 jobs at its flagship carrier airline and its regional unit Hop! by the end of 2022 because of the coronavirus crisis.
The carrier wants to get rid of 6,560 of the 41,000 positions at Air France, and 1,020 of the 2,420 positions at Hop!, according to a statement issued after meetings between managers and staff representatives.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
