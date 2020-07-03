Skip to main content
Live
#Hong Kong
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Air France to cut 7,580 jobs at French flagship carrier and regional unit Hop!

Issued on: Modified:

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

Air France management said Friday it planned to eliminate 7,580 jobs at its flagship carrier airline and its regional unit Hop! by the end of 2022 because of the coronavirus crisis.

Advertising

The carrier wants to get rid of 6,560 of the 41,000 positions at Air France, and 1,020 of the 2,420 positions at Hop!, according to a statement issued after meetings between managers and staff representatives.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.