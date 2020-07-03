French court opens inquiry into former PM Philippe in handling of Covid crisis

Former French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe gives a speech during the handover ceremony at the Matignon Hotel in Paris on July 3, 2020.

A French court is opening an inquiry into former prime minister Édouard Philippe and two other ministers over their handling of the coronavirus crisis, a prosecutor said Friday.

The inquiry, which is being opened after nine complaints filed against the ministers were deemed admissable, will be led by the Law Court of the Republic (CJR), which deals with claims of ministerial misconduct, said senior public prosecutor François Molins.

Along with Philippe, who was replaced by Jean Castex on Friday, the ministers under investigation are former health minister Agnes Buzyn, who stepped down in February, and her successor Olivier Véran, Molins said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

