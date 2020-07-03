Skip to main content
New French PM Castex says priority to meet Covid-19 pandemic, economic crisis as he takes helm

Issued on: Modified:

Former French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe (C-L) and newly appointed Prime Minister Jean Castex (C-R) stand on the steps of the Matignon Hotel in Paris on July 3, 2020 prior to the handover ceremony.
Former French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe (C-L) and newly appointed Prime Minister Jean Castex (C-R) stand on the steps of the Matignon Hotel in Paris on July 3, 2020 prior to the handover ceremony. © Thomas Samson, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

France's new prime minister, Jean Castex, warned on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was not over and an economic crisis was already making itself felt, as he took the helm of President Emmanuel Macron's government.

Advertising

"The economic crisis is already here," Castex said, praising outgoing prime minister Édouard Philippe outside the official premier's residence. Macron named Castex earlier on Friday to launch a new phase of his presidency.

"Priorities will therefore have to evolve, ways of working will have to be adapted. We will have to unite the nation to fight this crisis that is setting in."

Castex also said he would continue the structural reforms undertaken by Philippe.

Before a small crowd outside the residence, the former prime minister said he was “very happy” to “pass the torch” to Castex, whom he described as having the “open mind” and “firm hand” that he thinks France needs.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

