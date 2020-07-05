DeChambeau takes final round lead after hot start at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

Bryson DeChambeau rolled in five birdies on his first 10 holes to take the early lead in Sunday's final round of the US PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The long-hitting DeChambeau quickly erased third round leader Matthew Wolff's three-shot cushion at the start of the day at the Detroit Golf Club.

DeChambeau charged out of the gate with birdies on three of his first four holes and was 21-under with eight holes remaining.

DeChambeau has been the story of the USPGA Tour's restart. He is riding a streak of six consecutive top-10 finishes on Tour and is looking for his bulked-up body -- designed to add length off the tee -- into career victory number six.

On the first hole he chipped onto the green from the rough then sank a 12 foot putt. He took the lead from Wolff with his birdie on the fourth.

Wolff, who missed the cut in each of his last two events, was struggling after three solid rounds.

The 21-year-old hasn't posted a top-10 finish since his dramatic maiden win at the 3M Open in Minnesota last July.

He opened with a bogey and after pulling back that shot with a 53-foot birdie putt on the fourth he had back-to-back bogeys at five and six.

He was 16-under with eight to play and tied for third. Kevin Kisner had moved into second at 18-under with two to play.

