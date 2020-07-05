Skip to main content
Green, left-wing Michèle Rubirola becomes Marseille’s first woman mayor

Michèle Rubirola, head of the green-left coalition Printemps Marseillais, arrives at Marseille city hall on July 4, 2020.
Michèle Rubirola, head of the green-left coalition Printemps Marseillais, arrives at Marseille city hall on July 4, 2020. © Clement Mahoudeau, AFP
Marseille became the latest French municipality to elect a Green mayor on Saturday, in a wave that has swept the country since local elections at the end of last month.

Michèle Rubirola, the first female leader of France’s second city, won the most votes from city councillors, ending almost a week of suspense after the June 28 poll that failed to give her slate an absolute majority.

Rubirola, of the left-wing Printemps coalition, will succeed Mayor Jean-Claude Gaudin, who made the city a conservative stronghold in his 25 years in office.

FRANCE 24’s Yinka Oyetade reports.

