Economy and defence ministers to remain under new PM Castex, new faces at interior and culture

France's new Prime Minister Jean Castex during a trip to a police station in La Courneuve, a northern Paris suburb, on July 5, 2020, during one of his first official visits following his appointment as head of government on July 3.

The Élysée Palace announced the makeup of the new government under Prime Minister Jean Castex on Monday, tasked with helping the economy brave its worst crisis since World War II and inject fresh momentum into the presidency of Emmanuel Macron.

Some of the top posts will remain unchanged, with Bruno Le Maire remaining as economy minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian as foreign minister, Olivier Véran as health minister, Jean-Michel Blanquer as education minister and Florence Parly as minister of defence.

But Gerard Darmanin will replace Christophe Castaner in the interior minister post and Eric Dupont-Moretti will replace Nicole Belloubet as justice minister while Roselyne Bachelot was named the new culture minister.

Olivier Dussopt will move into Darmanin's former position as minister of public accounts while Eilsabeth Moreno will take over from Marlène Schiappa as gender equality minister.

Government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye will also be relinquishing her position, to be replaced by Gabriel Attal.

Jean Castex, a senior bureaucrat and provincial mayor not well known before his appointment to head the government, has said he is seeking to move quickly and decisively to convince sceptics that he was the right choice for the job.

The 55-year-old was chosen by Macron to replace the popular Edouard Philippe as the president seeks a fresh start for the final two years of his mandate ahead of 2022 presidential elections.

France's economy has been battered into a historic recession by the coronavirus crisis while Macron's Republic on the Move (LREM) party is reeling from its drubbing in local elections late last month.

Macron had announced an impending government reshuffle on Friday.

A 'new path'

Macron wrote on Twitter Sunday that a "new path" was needed, listing the new government's priorities as "reviving the economy, continuing an overhaul of our social protection and the environment, re-establishing a fair republican order and defending European sovereignty".

The failure of LREM – founded in the run-up to Macron's presidential bid in 2017 – in the June 28 local elections again showed its lack of a grassroots base.

Analysts have said that by appointing a low-profile figure in place of Philippe – whose popularity was outstripping Macron's in polls – the president wants to tighten his grip on the reins of government ahead of 2022.

Castex, who drew up the plan for France to come out of its coronavirus lockdown, was himself once a member of the centre-right Les Republicains, as was Philippe.

Philippe has returned, for now, to the relative peace of his old job as mayor of the Normandy port of Le Havre. But opinion remains divided over whether he will quietly fade into the background or may one day pose a political challenge to Macron.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

