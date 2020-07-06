Who's who in Macron's revamped cabinet
Issued on: Modified:
The Élysée Palace on Monday unveiled the full list of names that will serve in the new cabinet under new Prime Minister Jean Castex, who was appointed to the post by French President Emmanuel Macron last week.
Castex and the new government will be responsible for shepherding the economy out of its worst crisis since World War II, with a contraction of 11 percent expected this year largely due to the coronavirus. Macron is also hoping a revamped government will re-energise his presidency before he faces reelection next year.
Some of the top government posts have remained unchanged, with Bruno Le Maire staying on as economy minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian as foreign minister and Olivier Véran as health minister after his relatively successful handling of the Covid-19 crisis. Jean-Michel Blanquer will also stay on as education minister and Florence Parly as minister of defence.
But among the shakeups was the key post of interior minister, with Christophe Castaner to be replaced by Gerard Darmanin, while celebrated defence lawyer Eric Dupont-Moretti will replace Nicole Belloubet as justice minister.
Gabriel Attal will be taking over as government spokesperson from Sibeth Ndiaye.
Below is the full list of cabinet members:
- Bruno Le Maire as finance and economy minister
- Jean-Yves Le Drian as foreign minister
- Gérald Darmanin as interior minister
- Eric-Dupont Moretti as justice minister
- Olivier Véran as health minister
- Jean-Michel Blanquer as education minister
- Florence Parly as defence minister
- Roselyne Bachelot as culture minister
- Barbara Pompili as environment minister
- Franck Riester as international trade minister
- Julien Denormandie as agriculture minister
- Jean-Baptiste Djebbari as transport minister
- Elisabeth Borne as labour minister
- Emmanuelle Wargon as housing minister
- Olivier Dussopt as minister of public accounts
- Gabriel Attal as government spokesperson
- Elisabeth Moreno as gender equality minister
- Marlène Schiappa as minister for citizenship
- Amélie de Montchalin as minister for public service reform
- Sébastien Lecornu as minister for overseas territories
- Annick Girardin as minister for the sea
- Geneviève Darrieussecq as minister for veterans
- Brigitte Bourguignon as minister for the elderly and social care
- Roxana Maracineanu as sport minister
- Frédérique Vidal as universities minister
- Jacqueline Gourault as minister for regional cohesion and Nadia Hai as minister for cities
- Marc Fesneau as minister for relations with parliament
- Agnès Panier-Runacher as industry minister
- Alain Griset as minister for small and medium-sized businesses.
>> Read more : Economy and defence ministers to remain under new PM Castex, new faces at interior and culture
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe