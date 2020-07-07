Golf's Ryder Cup to be postponed: report

The last Ryder Cup was held in France in 2018, but the 2020 edition will be postponed for a year, ESPN reported

Los Angeles (AFP)

The 2020 Ryder Cup will be postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN reported Tuesday, saying an official announcement is expected Wednesday.

Citing a source not authorized to speak publicly, ESPN said the biennial match play showdown between the United States and Europe, scheduled for September 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, will be delayed until a similar date in 2021.

"There will not be a Ryder Cup this year," the source told the US sports news outlet.

"The Ryder Cup will go to 2021, the Presidents Cup to 2022 and then they will alternate from there."

The PGA of America and European Tour are expected to release the information officially on Wednesday morning.

