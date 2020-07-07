Star lawyer Dupond-Moretti named justice minister in French reshuffle surprise

French President Emmanuel Macron and his new prime minister, Jean Castex, named a new government on Monday evening that might not have been long on surprises. But the appointment of leading criminal defence lawyer Éric Dupond-Moretti, a dreaded figure in French courtrooms, to head the justice ministry was assuredly chief among them.

The 59-year-old Dupond-Moretti is no stranger to the spotlight. Known for his outspokenness, as well as a certain venomous hostility towards judges, the star counsel is nicknamed the "Acquittator" — a portmanteau of Acquittal and Terminator — for his impressive record in defending clients. He replaces Socialist jurist Nicole Belloubet in the job.

Dupond-Moretti has featured in many of the highest profile trials in recent years. He defended politicians Patrick Balkany and Jérôme Cahuzac in their tax fraud cases. In 2017, he took on the controversial defence of Abdelkader Merah, the brother of Toulouse terrorist Mohamed Merah.

"It is the most difficult trial of my career," Dupond-Moretti said at the time. "I got a right bollocking, I was insulted. People said I was a shame to my profession. People threatened my children." But it was "an honour for me" to defend him, he said.

The lawyer also explained that his task wasn't morals but the law and said he could have defended "Hitler as a person" if he had asked him, but "on the condition of not justifying Nazi ideology".

Earlier this year, Dupond-Moretti joined WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's international defence team.

Unstoppable force

Dupond-Moretti began his career in Douai, northern France, in 1984. Over the course of more than 30 years in the courtroom, he has won more than 120 acquittals for clients, hence the Acquittator mantle. He defended baker Roselyne Godard in the notorious Outreau child sex abuse case, university professor Jacques Viguier who was accused of killing his wife, and Jean Castela, accused of ordering the killing of Claude Érignac, the highest-ranking representative of the French state in Corsica, successfully obtaining acquittals in each case.

Famously, Dupond-Moretti doesn't pull punches in the courtroom. He makes use of his imposing physical stature at trial to put pressure on witnesses for the prosecution. During extremely tense moments, he appears an unstoppable force for the defence.

Naming the star lawyer to head the justice ministry, on the Place Vendôme in the heart of Paris, comes as a surprise not least in light of the hardline stances Dupond-Moretti has taken against judges in France. Politically, he had until now always been considered left-leaning and had backed, at least in private, Socialist Party leader Martine Aubry for the party's nomination ahead of the 2012 presidential election. Dupond-Moretti, whose partner is Canadian pop star Isabelle Boulay, had been slated to begin an opinion segment on morning radio for Europe 1 in the fall.

Lawyers pleased, judges worried

"This nomination is a soothing gesture towards lawyers," Christiane Féral-Schuhl, president of the National Bar Council, told AFP. "Lawyers expect strong political measures, a minister who supports them, who knows what it is to be a lawyer. Éric Dupond-Moretti incarnates that," added Féral-Schuhl, whose organisation represents 70,000 French lawyers.

"Ever since Robert Badinter [the widely respected figure who shepherded the end of capital punishment in France], no judicial lawyer had been named as justice minister," noted Estellia Araez, president of the left-leaning Lawyer's Union of France (SAF). "It is auspicious that a colleague that has always defended liberties, the spoken word, the place of lawyers at trial and who took part in the battle against the pension reform be named minister of justice," she added.

Judges, however, appear less keen. Lucille Rouet, who heads the left-leaning Magistrature Union (SM), said she "wonders about this signal". "We are wondering a little with regard to his most recent remarks about the PNF [national prosecution service specialised in financial crime] and about certain judges," the judge said, saying she hopes Dupond-Moretti will "have his heart set on reconciling judicial actors", lawyers and judges, in his new post.

Indeed, the naming of such a strong personality to head the justice ministry comes after Dupond-Moretti filed a legal complaint in the wake of revelations over secret wiretapping by the national financial crime prosecution office.

Late last month, Dupond-Moretti accused the financial crimes prosecutors' office of acting like "spooks" spying on him by going through his and other lawyers' telephone records to identify a so-called mole in a wiretapping scandal.

He also denounced judges' power and called for sweeping consultations on the justice system.

