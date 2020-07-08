Ivorian Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly dies at 61

Ivorian Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly died Wednesday in Abidjan at the age of 61, the presidency announced on public television. Coulibaly was also to be the ruling party candidate in a presidential election planned for October.

The presidency's secretary-general, Patrick Achi, read a statement from President Alassane Ouattara on state media to announce Coulibaly's death.

"I am deeply saddened to announce that Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the head of government, left us early this afternoon after taking part in the Council of Ministers," Achi said.

Coulibaly, known as "AGC", returned to the Ivory Coast last week after a two-month absence. The prime minister left May 2 for medical treatment in France despite the closure of borders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am back to take my place alongside the president to continue the work of developing and building our country," Coulibaly said during a speech upon his arrival at the airport on July 2.

Coulibaly became unwell during a weekly cabinet meeting and was evacuated to a hospital where he passed away, Ouattara said. He had undergone heart surgery in 2012.

Election disarray

Coulibaly was hand-picked as the ruling RHDP party's candidate in March.

His death throws the October presidential election into disarray, raising concerns about who will represent the party of President Ouattara, who is required to step down after his second term.

Ouattara's party has been in power since post-election violence a decade ago left some 3,000 people dead after then president Laurent Gbagbo refused to acknowledge his defeat in a run-off vote.

There was some speculation that Ouattara would try to extend his rule but he eventually said he would not run and threw his support behind Coulibaly.

In his remarks on Wednesday, Ouattara hailed the prime minister as having been his closest political ally for three decades.

"I pay tribute to my younger brother, my son Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who was my closest collaborator for 30 years," Ouattara said.

“I salute the memory of a statesman of great loyalty, devotion and love for his country."

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

