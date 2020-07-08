Libyan deminers clear Tripoli of hidden threats

Libya’s UN-backed western government has begun cleaning up the capital Tripoli of mines and unexploded ordinance

Libya’s UN-backed western government has begun cleaning up the capital Tripoli of mines and unexploded ordinance. The United Nations says mines in the area have killed more than 80 civilians and nearly 60 soldiers since the conflict ended. FRANCE 24's Moaz Al-Sheikh and Yuka Royer report.

A ceasefire in early June put a stop to six months of deadly fighting in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, but dangers persist for the civilians returning there. The Libyan health ministry has set up new medical facilities to deal with a growing number of accidents from unexploded mines and booby traps.

