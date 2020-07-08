Trump sees Kanye West White House bid as ‘trial run’ for 2024

A Trump supporter holds a pillow of him and Kanye West at the US president's campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 21, 2020.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Kanye West's declaration that he is running for president was "very interesting", though he warned that the rapper should consider this as a trial run for 2024.

Advertising Read more

Responding to West's claim that he would run against him, Trump told reporters at the White House, "He may."

The declaration by West, a one-time Trump supporter, that he was gunning for the highest office in the land was retweeted half a million times and "liked" a million.

"If he did it, he would have to view this as a trial run for what's going to happen in four years," said Trump, noting that it may be too late for West to register in some states, and that he lacks the infrastructure for a presidential bid.

West, who visited Trump in the Oval Office in 2018 and donned a trademark "Make America Great Again" red baseball cap, announced his proposed run on Saturday, as the country celebrated Independence Day.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," the music and fashion mogul said.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

"I am running for president of the United States," he said, with an icon of a US flag and the hashtag "2020Vision."

He has not provided any details about his alleged campaign.

West, who previously said he would run in 2024, suggested in an interview with Forbes magazine that he no longer backed the US president.

"I am taking the red hat off, with this interview," West told Forbes, referring to the trademark baseball cap.

"Like anything I've ever done in my life, I'm doing to win", he added.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe