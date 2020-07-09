Skip to main content
Bolivia's President Anez tests positive for Covid-19

Issued on:

Bolivian President Jeanine Anez waves, while wearing a face mask, after attending a Corpus Christi procession at the Plaza de Armas in front of the government palace in La Paz, on June 11, 2020, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
© Aizar Raldes / AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Bolivia's President Jeanine Anez said on Thursday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Anez said in a tweet she was "well" and continuing to work while in isolation. "Together, we will come out of this," she said.

The confirmation came a week after Bolivia's Health Minister María Eidy Roca said she too had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The landlocked Andean nation of over 11.5 million people has registered more than 42,000 confirmed cases of the disease and 1,500 deaths and is one of the worst affected countries per capita in the world.

(REUTERS)

