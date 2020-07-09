Gabriel double rocks England in first West Indies Test

Advertising Read more

Southampton (United Kingdom) (AFP)

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel took two England wickets in quick succession to leave the tourists on top on the second day of the first Test at Southampton on Thursday.

Gabriel removed Joe Denly and Rory Burns in a spell of two wickets for two runs in nine balls as England slumped to 51 for 3.

After a rain-marred first day more memorable for the sight of players taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign and the West Indies' rekindling the powerful imagery of clenched fists in black gloves, England resumed on 35-1.

Recalled opener Burns was 20 not out and Denly 14 not out, with another overcast morning at Hampshire's headquarters making conditions difficult for the batsmen.

With regular England skipper and top-order mainstay Joe Root expected to return for the second Test after missing this match to attend the birth of his second child, Denly was under pressure to make a big score to keep him in the side.

But Denly, averaging a modest 30 from 14 previous Tests, had added just four runs to his overnight score when he was bowled by a 90mph nip-backer from Gabriel to leave him flat-footed on the crease.

Left-hander Burns followed soon afterwards, leg before wicket for 30 after going across his crease to a Gabriel delivery that thudded into his pads.

West Indies, however, had to review an original not out decision from Richard Kettleborough.

Gabriel had now taken all three England wickets after removing Dom Sibley for a duck on Wednesday following stand-in England captain Ben Stokes' decision to bat first.

West Indies have not won a Test series in England since 1988 but they hold the Wisden Trophy after a 2-1 success in the Caribbean last year.

