Germany confirm home match against Spain in September

Germany's last home international was a Euro 2020 qualifier against Northern Ireland in Frankfurt on November 19.

Berlin (AFP)

Germany host Spain in Stuttgart this September in their first match since the coronavirus pandemic with Cologne and Leipzig to host internationals this autumn, the German FA confirmed Friday.

The home match against the Spanish on September 3 in the Nations League A will be the first time Germany has played in 2020 after friendlies against Spain and Italy were cancelled in March, as was May's away match against Switzerland.

"After the long break, it is incredibly important for our young team to be able to play again and prepare for the postponed 2020 European Championships," said Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff in a statement.

Visitors Spain will play hosts Germany in Enrique's first game since being reappointed Spanish head coach.

Three days later, the Germans face Switzerland in Basel in the Nations League.

In October, Germany will be based in Cologne and play three games in six days with a friendly against an unnamed opponent in Cologne on October 7, Ukraine away three days later in the Nations League, before hosting the Swiss Cologne on October 13.

In November, the team moves to Leipzig which will host a friendly against an unnamed opponent on November 11, then Ukraine three days later in the Nations League before the Germans final match of 2020 away to Spain on November 17.

"By choosing the venues, we are avoiding unnecessary travel, protecting the health of the players and keeping an eye on the issue of load management," Bierhoff said.

