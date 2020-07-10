PSG to face Italy's Atalanta in Champions League quarter-finals

The Champions League trophy, the most coveted prize in European club football.

Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn against this season's surprise package Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-finals, while Lyon will take on either Real Madrid or Manchester City if they can first overcome Juventus in their delayed last-16 tie.

Advertising Read more

Four quarter-finalists were confirmed on Friday in a draw made confusing by the Covid-19 pandemic that suspended European club football's top tournament in March.

In the remaining fixtures, Atletico Madrid will face Germany's RB Leipzig, while the winners of the Napoli-Barcelona tie will face either Bayern Munich or Chelsea.

The final stages of the Champions League, from the quarter-finals onwards, will be played as a mini-tournament in Portugal. All those matches will be over one leg.

On Thursday, UEFA said the four rounds of 16 second-leg ties postponed because of Covid-19 will be played next month in the stadiums of the home teams —provided travelling is possible without restrictions.

European soccer's governing body added in a statement that the same arrangements would apply to the outstanding second-leg matches in the Europa League round of 16 ties.

PSG have two cup finals and the Champions League still to play 🏆



But some of their key players have already left 👋



And Thomas Tuchel isn't happy about it 😡 pic.twitter.com/zfoUnnpj1N — Goal (@goal) June 27, 2020

The Champions League last-16 ties still to be completed will be played on Aug 7-8.

City lead Real 2-1, Bayern are 3-0 up against Chelsea, Juve trail Lyon 1-0 while Barca and Napoli are level at 1-1.

UEFA said the decision on the fixture arrangements was "consistent with the principle of sporting fairness" and took into account the fact that all four home teams are currently playing domestic matches in their own stadiums.

However, UEFA added that it would monitor the situation and move matches to Portugal if "new events occur that would make it impossible to play one or more matches at the original venues."

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe