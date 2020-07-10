Ricciardo limps away after big crash in practice

Advertising Read more

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld (Austria) (AFP)

Daniel Ricciardo limped away in pain on Friday after crashing his Renault heavily during second free practice for this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix.

The 30-year-old Australian lost control of his car at Turn Nine and bumped backwards into the barriers, destroying much of the rear of his vehicle.

After a lengthy delay, the McLaren-bound driver hauled himself out of the cockpit and, limping heavily, walked out across the gravel trap.

He told his team on radio that he was ok as the session was red-flagged to a halt.

On a hot day at the Red Bull Ring, with torrential rain forecast for Saturday, the accident may have ruined his prospects for Sunday's race even if his team can perform all the necessary repairs.

He was collected by the medical car and taken to the circuit medical centre.

