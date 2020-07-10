Week in Review: Macron revamps cabinet, France rules out new lockdown and Louvre reopens

New French Prime Minister Jean Castex in Paris on July 7, 2020; Beachgoers in Cannes, France, on July 8, 2020; and the Louvre museum in Paris, which reopened to the public on July 6, 2020.

This week FRANCE 24 looked at Emmanuel Macron's cabinet reshuffle, France's new PM ruling out a new lockdown if Covid-19 resurges and the 60th anniversary of a wave of independence across Africa.

ARTICLES

Critics say choice of Castex as new PM reveals a Macron power grab

French President Emmanuel Macron's choice of low-profile technocrat Jean Castex as his new prime minister has prompted new criticism that the centrist leader is consolidating power, even to the point of eclipsing the role of premier altogether.

Jean Castex at the Élysée presidential palace on July 7, 2020 Ludovic Marin AFP

Turkey challenges allies, enemies in quest for larger role on world stage

Turkish foreign policy has taken a hawkish turn in the Middle East and North Africa. From a diplomatic row with France over a Libyan arms embargo to the deployment of special forces in northern Iraq, Ankara seems willing to take on allies and enemies alike in its pursuit of a larger role on the world stage.

Lebanon’s past throws a spanner in its neo-liberal works

Lebanon was a poster child of the triumph of private enterprise, its failure to close its civil war chapter overlooked in the hopes that prosperity would overcome the weakness of the state. But now that the current economic crisis has ripped the neo-liberal band-aid, can Lebanon confront the wounds of the past?

1960: A wave of independence sweeps across Africa

Between January and December of 1960, no fewer than 17 countries in sub-Saharan Africa gained independence from European colonial powers, including 14 former French colonies.

Warning of possible virus resurgence, France rules out another 'total lockdown'

The French government on Wednesday warned that a surge in coronavirus cases in coming months remained a distinct possibility, though it ruled out another nationwide lockdown that would further cripple the country's economy.

‘Not your sexual object’: Corsicans harness the #IWas movement to challenge a culture of silence

A burgeoning movement on the French island of Corsica has harnassed the #IWas hashtag to recount and denounce acts of sexual violence they suffered as minors, challenging a local culture that is more used to victims' silence. The hashtag is often simply followed by an age: #IWas7.

'Consensus' that Notre-Dame spire should be rebuilt in original form

France's incoming culture minister says there is a "large consensus" that the spire of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt as it was before last year's devastating fire.

Fire engulfs the Gothic spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. AFP/File

VIDEO REPORTS

Notre-Dame Cathedral: Volunteer carpenters aim to settle reconstruction debate

A group of volunteer carpenters are hoping to settle the debate over how Paris’s fire-ravaged Notre-Dame Cathedral should be rebuilt by constructing a replica of part of the structure's roof entirely by hand using traditional techniques and materials.

THE INTERVIEW

Libya: Countries who supported Haftar 'bet on the losing horse,' adviser to GNA says

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Mohammed Ali Abdallah – a senior adviser to Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj – ruled out any negotiation with eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar or anyone close to him.

Algerian President Tebboune says opportunity exists for ‘appeased relations’ with France

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune says there is an opportunity to achieve “appeased relations” with France. He believes that French President Emmanuel Macron is “honest” and has a “clean record” with regard to the colonial past.

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune says there is an opportunity to achieve “appeased relations” with France. © France 24

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Covid-19: The shifting epicentres of the United States

As Covid-19 cases surge in the United States — topping 3 million cases on Wednesday with an 85 percent increase in just two weeks — Inside the Americas brings you a special programme focused on the country's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

ENCORE

Louvre reopens: A new visitor experience at the world’s most popular museum

It's the most visited museum in the world - the biggest jewel in France's cultural crown with around ten million visitors a year. The Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo will once again be on show at Paris' Louvre which reopens this week after a 16-week shutdown.

Ennio Morricone: The Good, the Great and the Unforgettable

We bring you a look at this week's culture news, starting with the death of a musical great. Tributes have been flooding in for Oscar-winning Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who's died at the age of 91. We also visit Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum for the Caravaggio/Bernini: Baroque in Rome exhibition and Paris's Musée d’Orsay, where the French painter James Tissot is in the spotlight.

ENCORE! © France 24

YOU ARE HERE

The wild, remote beauty of the Cirque de Mafate

Located in the middle of Reunion Island, the Cirque de Mafate attracts nearly 100,000 hikers every year. Listed as a World Heritage Site, it resembles a huge natural amphitheatre cut off from the rest of the world with no roads and only limited access via hiking trails or helicopter. So how do its 700 inhabitants get by day to day?

DOWN TO EARTH

Oil pollution: A 'hairy' situation

Exxon Valdez 1989, Deepwater Horizon 2010, Russian Arctic 2020 — these oil spills will forever be remembered as exceptional environmental disasters. Yet, each year, our waters suffer from oil-based pollution on a smaller scale. One hairdresser in the south of France is using one of the most overlooked, renewable, natural resources to change things: human hair. How can hair be used to help save our oceans?

Located in the middle of Reunion Island, the Cirque de Mafate attracts nearly 100,000 hikers every year. Listed as a World Heritage Site, it resembles a huge natural amphitheatre cut off from the rest of the world with no roads and only limited access via hiking trails or helicopter. © France 24 screengrab

REPORTERS

Covid 19: Making the poor poorer

Every day thousands of people around the world continue to become direct casualties of the Covid-19. But there’s another group slowly emerging – indirect victims who have not contracted the virus but are suffering its consequences.

TECH24

Tune in: Is the music industry taking a "virtual" turn?

From John Legend to Scott Davis, many big names in music are pushing their avatars on stage favouring virtual concerts. This as Covid-19 continues to stall the comeback of live music.Can technology enhance creativity?

