Week in Review: Macron revamps cabinet, France rules out new lockdown and Louvre reopens
This week FRANCE 24 looked at Emmanuel Macron's cabinet reshuffle, France's new PM ruling out a new lockdown if Covid-19 resurges and the 60th anniversary of a wave of independence across Africa.
ARTICLES
Critics say choice of Castex as new PM reveals a Macron power grab
French President Emmanuel Macron's choice of low-profile technocrat Jean Castex as his new prime minister has prompted new criticism that the centrist leader is consolidating power, even to the point of eclipsing the role of premier altogether.
Turkey challenges allies, enemies in quest for larger role on world stage
Turkish foreign policy has taken a hawkish turn in the Middle East and North Africa. From a diplomatic row with France over a Libyan arms embargo to the deployment of special forces in northern Iraq, Ankara seems willing to take on allies and enemies alike in its pursuit of a larger role on the world stage.
Lebanon’s past throws a spanner in its neo-liberal works
Lebanon was a poster child of the triumph of private enterprise, its failure to close its civil war chapter overlooked in the hopes that prosperity would overcome the weakness of the state. But now that the current economic crisis has ripped the neo-liberal band-aid, can Lebanon confront the wounds of the past?
1960: A wave of independence sweeps across Africa
Between January and December of 1960, no fewer than 17 countries in sub-Saharan Africa gained independence from European colonial powers, including 14 former French colonies.
Warning of possible virus resurgence, France rules out another 'total lockdown'
The French government on Wednesday warned that a surge in coronavirus cases in coming months remained a distinct possibility, though it ruled out another nationwide lockdown that would further cripple the country's economy.
‘Not your sexual object’: Corsicans harness the #IWas movement to challenge a culture of silence
A burgeoning movement on the French island of Corsica has harnassed the #IWas hashtag to recount and denounce acts of sexual violence they suffered as minors, challenging a local culture that is more used to victims' silence. The hashtag is often simply followed by an age: #IWas7.
'Consensus' that Notre-Dame spire should be rebuilt in original form
France's incoming culture minister says there is a "large consensus" that the spire of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt as it was before last year's devastating fire.
VIDEO REPORTS
Notre-Dame Cathedral: Volunteer carpenters aim to settle reconstruction debate
A group of volunteer carpenters are hoping to settle the debate over how Paris’s fire-ravaged Notre-Dame Cathedral should be rebuilt by constructing a replica of part of the structure's roof entirely by hand using traditional techniques and materials.
THE INTERVIEW
Libya: Countries who supported Haftar 'bet on the losing horse,' adviser to GNA says
In an interview with FRANCE 24, Mohammed Ali Abdallah – a senior adviser to Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj – ruled out any negotiation with eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar or anyone close to him.
Algerian President Tebboune says opportunity exists for ‘appeased relations’ with France
In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune says there is an opportunity to achieve “appeased relations” with France. He believes that French President Emmanuel Macron is “honest” and has a “clean record” with regard to the colonial past.
INSIDE THE AMERICAS
Covid-19: The shifting epicentres of the United States
As Covid-19 cases surge in the United States — topping 3 million cases on Wednesday with an 85 percent increase in just two weeks — Inside the Americas brings you a special programme focused on the country's handling of the coronavirus crisis.
ENCORE
Louvre reopens: A new visitor experience at the world’s most popular museum
It's the most visited museum in the world - the biggest jewel in France's cultural crown with around ten million visitors a year. The Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo will once again be on show at Paris' Louvre which reopens this week after a 16-week shutdown.
Ennio Morricone: The Good, the Great and the Unforgettable
We bring you a look at this week's culture news, starting with the death of a musical great. Tributes have been flooding in for Oscar-winning Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who's died at the age of 91. We also visit Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum for the Caravaggio/Bernini: Baroque in Rome exhibition and Paris's Musée d’Orsay, where the French painter James Tissot is in the spotlight.
YOU ARE HERE
The wild, remote beauty of the Cirque de Mafate
Located in the middle of Reunion Island, the Cirque de Mafate attracts nearly 100,000 hikers every year. Listed as a World Heritage Site, it resembles a huge natural amphitheatre cut off from the rest of the world with no roads and only limited access via hiking trails or helicopter. So how do its 700 inhabitants get by day to day?
DOWN TO EARTH
Oil pollution: A 'hairy' situation
Exxon Valdez 1989, Deepwater Horizon 2010, Russian Arctic 2020 — these oil spills will forever be remembered as exceptional environmental disasters. Yet, each year, our waters suffer from oil-based pollution on a smaller scale. One hairdresser in the south of France is using one of the most overlooked, renewable, natural resources to change things: human hair. How can hair be used to help save our oceans?
REPORTERS
Covid 19: Making the poor poorer
Every day thousands of people around the world continue to become direct casualties of the Covid-19. But there’s another group slowly emerging – indirect victims who have not contracted the virus but are suffering its consequences.
TECH24
Tune in: Is the music industry taking a "virtual" turn?
From John Legend to Scott Davis, many big names in music are pushing their avatars on stage favouring virtual concerts. This as Covid-19 continues to stall the comeback of live music.Can technology enhance creativity?
