Mali PM promises to quickly form a government following violent protests

Issued on:

Malian Prime Minister Boubou Cisse addresses the media after casting his ballot for the parliamentary elections in Bamako on March 29, 2020.
Malian Prime Minister Boubou Cisse addresses the media after casting his ballot for the parliamentary elections in Bamako on March 29, 2020. AFP - MICHELE CATTANI
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Malian Prime Minister Boubou Cisse on Saturday vowed to rapidly form a government "open to facing the challenges of the day", adding that four more people had died in the country's worst civil unrest in years.



"The president and I remain open to dialogue. I will very quickly set up an executive with the intention of being open to facing the challenges of the day," Cisse said while visiting a Malian hospital.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita reappointed Cisse as prime minister on June 11 following parliamentary elections in March and April that sparked mass protests calling for Keita to resign.

(AFP)

