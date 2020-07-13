Christopher Aurier, brother to Premier League Tottenham's Serge, fatally shot in France

In this December 22, 2009 photo, Lens defender Christopher Aurier (L) vies with Saint-Etienne midfielder Mouhamadou Dabo during a French L1 football match at Felix Bollaert Stadium in Lens, France.

Tottenham have confirmed the death of defender Serge Aurier's younger brother, Christopher, who media reports in France say was fatally shot on Monday.

According to the French reports, 26-year-old Christopher Aurier was shot near a bar at 5am (0300 GMT) in the southern city of Toulouse and there have been no arrests. Christopher Aurier played for French fifth-division team Toulouse Rodéo.

He came through the youth academy at Lens like his older brother, an Ivorian international and former Paris Saint-Germain full-back, but failed to break through at the highest level.

The English Premier League's Tottenham said on its website that it was “deeply saddened to confirm media reports” of the death, but did not give a cause.

“We are supporting Serge at this difficult time and we ask that the privacy of the player and his family is respected,” the Premier League team said. “Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all.”

Serge Aurier, a 27-year-old right back, previously played for Toulouse. The Ivory Coast international joined Tottenham Hostpur in the summer of 2017 from PSG.

He represented his country at the 2014 World Cup.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and AP)

