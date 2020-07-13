Trump fuels, then downplays, tensions with virus expert Fauci

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the nation's top infections disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, even though he is a respected member of the White House coronavirus task force

President Donald Trump said Monday he has a "very good" working relationship with America's top infectious disease specialist, despite repeatedly undercutting the respected scientist amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For several days Trump has hurled criticism at Anthony Fauci, a senior member of the president's coronavirus taskforce who has warned, sometimes in blunt language, that US officials and citizens have not done enough to fight the pandemic.

"I have a very good relationship with Dr Fauci," Trump told reporters, adding: "I find him to be a very nice person. I don't always agree with him."

Less than four months before the presidential election, Trump has repeatedly minimized the dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the US, even as the country surpasses 3.3 million confirmed infections and 135,000 deaths, the world's highest toll.

"Dr Fauci is a nice man, but he's made a lot of mistakes," said Trump last week.

At the weekend, a White House official sought to further discredit Fauci by anonymously circulating talking points to The Washington Post warning that White House officials were "concerned about the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things."

The same official provided a list of Fauci's statements that he believed were incorrect.

Despite the efforts to malign Fauci, the White House appeared eager to downplay tensions, with press secretary Kayleigh McEnany saying Monday that Trump "certainly" still values the expert's opinion.

"Dr Fauci is one of many on the task force who provides advice," she said.

Faced with outbreak surges in the US south and west, Fauci sounded the alarm last week, denouncing the hasty end to lockdowns in several states and the general carelessness of many Americans.

"As a country, when you compare us to other countries, I don't think you can say we're doing great," he said last Thursday. "We're just not."

