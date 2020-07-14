Best of our 'Diasporas in the coronavirus era' series

When you have strong links to more than one country you can have a unique take on world events. Our "Diasporas in the coronavirus era" series looks at how immigrants who have come to France from all over the world have coped with the Covid-19 lockdown.

We meet the Senegalese fashion designer who took advantage of the lockdown to create a “lockdown runway show”, the Colombian singer who brought her stage to the park and the Tunisian baker who continued to supply the Élysée Palace with baguettes.

We also spoke to an American restaurateur who considered going home and the daughter of Kabylie singer Idir, who passed away during the pandemic.

To watch the report, please click on the video player above.

