Live: France honours military and heroes of Covid-19 response at Bastille Day parade

Members of the Gendarmerie Nationale wear protective facemasks as they arrive for the annual Bastille Day military parade on July 14, 2020.
French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a Bastille Day parade on Tuesday that has been rededicated to celebrating the heroes of the fight against Covid-19, including medical workers, cashiers and postal workers. Later in the day Macron will lay out his goals for the future in a televised interview. Follow the events on our liveblog.

  • Macron said the ceremony, which starts at 10am Paris time (GMT+2), will be a "symbol of the commitment of an entire nation" in the fight against Covid-19
  • Just 2,000 soldiers – half the usual number – will take part in the scaled-down parade on the Champs-Élysées, with the emphasis this year placed on health workers 
  • The annual event marks the storming of the Bastille fortress that triggered the French Revolution in 1789.

