Live: France honours military and heroes of Covid-19 response at Bastille Day parade
French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a Bastille Day parade on Tuesday that has been rededicated to celebrating the heroes of the fight against Covid-19, including medical workers, cashiers and postal workers. Later in the day Macron will lay out his goals for the future in a televised interview. Follow the events on our liveblog.
- Macron said the ceremony, which starts at 10am Paris time (GMT+2), will be a "symbol of the commitment of an entire nation" in the fight against Covid-19
- Just 2,000 soldiers – half the usual number – will take part in the scaled-down parade on the Champs-Élysées, with the emphasis this year placed on health workers
- The annual event marks the storming of the Bastille fortress that triggered the French Revolution in 1789.
