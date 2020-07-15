Belarus threatens opposition protesters with criminal charges

Belarus police said they have detained more than 250 people across the country after protests over the banning of several opposition candidates from the presidential election

Advertising Read more

Minsk (AFP)

Belarus said Wednesday that protesters could face serious criminal charges after dozens were arrested at demonstrations over the removal of opposition candidates from the presidential poll.

Protesters took to the streets in the capital Minsk and several other cities on Tuesday after election officials refused to allow rivals to President Alexander Lukashenko to stand in the August 9 vote.

Police said they had detained more than 250 people across the country, alleging the protests were sparked by "internet provocateurs".

Many demonstrators have been charged with administrative violations and face fines or short jail terms.

But the Investigative Committee said it was also launching a criminal probe for organising and participating in gross violations of public order, which has a maximum jail term of three years.

"Those involved in illegal activity have been detained," the committee said, adding that it was studying video footage of the protests.

- 'Excessive force' -

Amnesty International condemned "excessive and unnecessary use of force by police" during the demonstrators.

Riot police forced some protesters to kneel on the floor of police vans and some were hit in the face, Belarusian rights group Viasna said.

Police in turn accused demonstrators of injuring six riot police, saying investigators would consider whether to press charges.

More than 40 of those detained in Minsk were released by Wednesday afternoon, Viasna said.

Some were set to appear in court charged with violating rules on protests and disobeying police orders, for which they could be handed short jail terms.

Lukashenko, a former collective farm chief, has been president for 26 years and will seek a sixth term in the August election. He will stand along with four other candidates.

In defiant comments on Wednesday, Lukashenko said he would not accept preaching on democratic values from Western countries.

"They start hinting to us: make sure it's all democratic, that there are no street clashes," he said during a meeting with supporters in a provincial city.

- 'No revolutions' -

"Don't point the finger at us over how we live," he said, vowing: "We will defend our country with all legal methods."

"No Maidans or revolutions will save us," he said, referring to a popular uprising in Ukraine in 2014.

The electoral commission on Tuesday struck out Lukashenko's jailed main rival Viktor Babaryko and another popular opposition figure, Valery Tsepkalo, citing issues including violations in income declarations and lack of signatures from supporters.

Babaryko was arrested last month over suspected financial crimes and is being held in the KGB security service's prison.

The commission allowed the candidacy of one high-profile opposition figure: Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the 37-year-old wife of a jailed vlogger who stood for president after her husband was barred.

In a video statement posted on social media, Tikhanovskaya condemned police violence.

"Police, riot police, what are you doing? You are beating up your mothers, sisters, brothers and children," she said.

"People came out for a peaceful protest. People came out to express their discontent."

Her husband, vlogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, had mounted a high-profile campaign urging Belarusians to "stop the cockroach" as he calls the moustachioed strongman.

He is in a police jail and has been charged with organising a gross breach of public order.

The ballot is going ahead despite the country of nine million people confirming more than 65,000 coronavirus cases. Lukashenko has refused to impose a strict lockdown.

© 2020 AFP