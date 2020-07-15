French PM Castex details Covid-19 crisis response in speech to parliament

France's newly appointed Prime Minister Jean Castex is detailing his plans to foster recovery from a bruising recession and revamp a controversial pension reform as he lays out his political roadmap in an address to the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Castex’s speech, his first major test since his appointment earlier this month, comes a day after President Emmanuel Macron promised to ramp up the country’s Covid-19 rescue package and subsidize hirings for youths in a televised interview marking Bastille Day.

Despite billions of euros pledged to minimise the economic damage caused by the virus, questions remain over how Macron's administration will foster recovery from a recession expected to destroy hundreds of thousands of jobs.

"Fighting unemployment will be our absolute priority over the next 18 months," Castex told lawmakers, promising "massive" investment in state-funded research to the tune of 25 billion euros over the next decade.

Castex is also expected to detail plans to prepare France for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which has already killed more than 30,000 people and is showing early signs of a resurgence two months after the country's exit from lockdown.

On Tuesday, Macron said Castex would meet with union leaders in the coming week to renegotiate aspects of his controversial pension overhaul, which saw unions stage France’s longest strike in decades over the winter. The French president said the proposed reform needed "reworking" but remained necessary.

Macron's choice of a low-profile civil servant as his new prime minister has prompted new criticism that the centrist leader is seeking to consolidating power after being increasingly overshadowed by Castex's popular predecessor, Édouard Philippe.

