Kane says winning is 'everything' to Spurs boss Mourinho

London (AFP)

Harry Kane says winning is "everything" to Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho as Spurs scramble to qualify for European football after an inconsistent season.

The England captain said it had been a disappointing campaign for a club who reached the Champions League final just 12 months ago.

Victory over Arsenal on Sunday kept Spurs, in eighth place, in the hunt for a Europa League place, but they are jostling with a clutch of other clubs for just two spots.

"It would be a real shame if a club like us -- especially with the past five or six years we've had -- to not be playing in Europe," Kane told BT Sport. "It would be a huge disappointment.

"We know how much it means to the club, fans and the players to be playing in Europe."

The club's run to the Champions League final, where they lost to Liverpool, was not enough to save Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked in November after an indifferent start to the season.

Kane spoke of his shock after the Argentine's dismissal but said he had built up a good relationship with Mourinho, whom he described as a different style of manager.

"Obviously we've had a long period where I was out injured doing rehab, having to watch the team from the sidelines and we've had a long time to get to know each other with COVID-19," he said.

"We've built up a good relationship and we talk very often.

"He wants to win, he's here to win. Obviously there are no trophies to play for this season but next season that's his aim. Everything is about winning and he's made that clear."

