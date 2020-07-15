Skip to main content
Live
#Hong Kong
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Root returns as England drop Denly for second Test

Issued on: Modified:

England Test captain Joe Root
England Test captain Joe Root LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI AFP/File
1 min
Advertising

London (AFP)

England have dropped batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against the West Indies, returning captain Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday.

Root missed England's four-wicket loss in last week's first Test following the arrival of his second child.

But the star batsman has slotted back into the side for the second Test at Old Trafford starting Thursday.

The 34-year-old Denly was always likely to make way after two low scores in last week's loss at Southampton left him with a modest average of 29.53 from 15 Tests.

Denly's place was put under further threat by an innings of 76 from Kent team-mate Zak Crawley at the Ageas Bowl.

© 2020 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.