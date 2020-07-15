Skip to main content
Tunisia’s Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh resigns

In this file photo, Tunisia's Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh speaks during a handover ceremony in Tunis, Tunisia on February 28, 2020.
In this file photo, Tunisia's Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh speaks during a handover ceremony in Tunis, Tunisia on February 28, 2020. © Zoubeir Souissi, Reuters
Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh resigned on Wednesday, according to two official sources who did not want to be named, after a row with the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.

Fakhfakh, who is under investigation over allegations of conflict of interest, has had strained relations with Ennahdha, the biggest party in parliament, since October legislative elections.

Ennahdha had earlier Wednesday tabled a no-confidence motion against Fakhfakh, who took office in February after winning approval from lawmakers following four months of deadlock.

Ennahdha came top in the October polls but fell far short of a majority and eventually agreed to join a coalition government.

The party initially nominated an independent for premier but he failed to win the support of parliament, leading President Kais Saied to name former finance minister Fakhfakh for the post.

Fakhfakh is under investigation over alleged failure to hand over control of shares he owns in private companies that have won public contracts.

(AFP)

