Skip to main content
Live
#Hong Kong
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

UAE delays Mars probe launch for second time due to bad weather

Issued on:

The UAE’s space mission to Mars is a first such mission for the Arab world.
The UAE’s space mission to Mars is a first such mission for the Arab world. © Karim Sahib, AFP (file photo)
Text by: NEWS WIRES
2 min

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it would delay the launch of its “Hope” Mars probe for a second time, again due to bad weather.

Advertising

The probe was originally due to be launched from Japan on Wednesday but had been postponed until Friday for the same reason.

“After extensive meetings, the UAESpaceAgency and MBRSpaceCentre, through discussions with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, announce a further delay of the Mars Hope Probe launch,” Dubai’s media office tweeted on Wednesday.

It cited “unstable weather conditions at the launch site in Tanegashima Island in Japan” and said a new launch date would be announced within 24 hours.

The UAE, made up of seven emirates, is set to be the first Arab nation to send a probe to Mars.

The probe is one of three racing to the Red Planet, with Chinese and US rockets also taking advantage of the Earth and Mars being unusually close: a mere hop of 55 million kilometres (34 million miles).

“Hope” – Al-Amal in Arabic – is expected to start orbiting Mars by February 2021, marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE.

Once there, it will loop the planet for a whole Martian year of 687 Earth days.

The goal is to provide a comprehensive image of weather dynamics in the Red Planet’s atmosphere.

(AFP)

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.