Brazil Covid-19 cases surpass 2 million

Issued on:

Gravediggers work during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, Covid-19, at Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil, April 11, 2020.
Gravediggers work during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, Covid-19, at Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil, April 11, 2020. © Ian Cheibub, Reuters
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Brazil topped two million coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to official data that put the number of deaths at more than 76,000.

Advertising

Figures published by the health ministry showed there were more than 45,000 new cases over the last 24 hours, and an extra 1,300 deaths.

Brazil is the second worst affected country in the world by the coronavirus after the United States.

(AFP)

