Congolese teen star Kuminga signs with NBA's G-League

New York (AFP)

Jonathan Kuminga, a 17-year-old forward from the Democratic Republic of Congo, has turned down US college opportunities to play next season in the NBA's G-League.

The league announced Thursday that the New Jersey prep school prodigy, who came to the United States in 2016, will join a Selects squad coached by five-time NBA champion Brian Shaw in the league of development squads for NBA teams.

Kuminga is expected to be one of the top choices in the 2021 NBA Draft. He joins fellow top prospects Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix and Kai Sotto on the special G-League squad that will play NBA development clubs and international competition while learning the pro game.

Kuminga graduated last month from the Patrick School in Hillside, New Jersey, where Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving once played. Kuminga averaged 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season.

Among five colleges Kuminga considered was Texas Tech, where his older brother, Joel Ntambwe, plays.

A cousin, Utah Jazz guard Emmanuel Mudiay is in his sixth NBA season.

