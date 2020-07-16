A green and better recovery… for all? Global South's challenges after Covid-19

THE DEBATE © FRANCE 24

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS | Maya YATAGHENE | Melinda CRANE

Will post-pandemic recovery plans make the world a better place or simply accelerate the inequality gap between North and South? Stimulus plans in Europe, the United States and at the G20 feature dizzying sums to save jobs and industry, but what about that promise of a healthier way of trading with the likes of the Indian sub-continent and Africa? FRANCE 24 and Deutsche Welle team up for a special edition that asks the hard questions put to the United Nations conference on "Building Back Better": how to restore livelihoods in a more equitable... and sustainable way?