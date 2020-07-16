DR Congo bloggers launch campaign to teach positive masculinity

A campaign in the DR Congo is fighting sexist attitudes.

A collective of bloggers and web activists in DR Congo has launched a campaign to fight deeply rooted sexist attitudes in the country and to promote positive masculinity.

Advertising Read more

The Habari bloggers collective is using online tools and real-life workshops in its #VraiMobali (#RealMan) campaign to raise awareness about sexism.

The organisers are challenging long-held views about gender roles and are trying to deconstruct stereotypes about manhood and, instead, promote an understanding of positive masculinity.

“Men don’t lose their masculinity by helping women, they don’t lose their masculinity by promoting women,” one organiser said.

The group has called on the ministry of education to include gender equality in the school curriculum.

Click on player above to watch the report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe