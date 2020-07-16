Mask-wearing compulsory indoors in public from next week, French PM Castex says

Wearing protective face masks, French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Prime Minister Jean Castex greet guests at the end of the annual Bastille Day military ceremony on the Place de la Concorde in Paris on July 14, 2020.

France will make it compulsory to wear a face mask indoors in public places from next week, the government said Thursday as the country reported an uptick in new coronavirus cases.

Advertising Read more

The masks, obligatory on collective transport until now, will become compulsory in all indoor places frequented by the public, Prime Minister Jean Castex said in the Senate.

Authorities also ordered people to start wearing face masks in parts of the northwestern French region of Mayenne on Thursday after a rise of coronavirus infections there.

The Mayenne prefecture said masks would be compulsory in its main city Laval as well as five other municipalities – Bonchamp-lès-Laval, Changé, L’Huisserie, Louverné and Saint-Berthevin.

"In Mayenne, the situation is problematic today", French Health Minister Olivier Véran told France Inter radio.

Up to now, France has required people to wear face coverings on public transport and in public spaces where social distancing is not possible, but has not mandated the wearing of masks in shops.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe