Racing Point's Perez approached by rival team

Budapest (AFP)

Sergio Perez revealed on Thursday that a rival team approached him this week following reports that he could be replaced at Racing Point next year by Sebastian Vettel.

"During the week, obviously the rumours came out, and we actually got contacted by a team in the paddock -- I won't say names obviously -- and also by teams in other categories, which was quite a surprise, because we have a contract for next year here," Perez told a video conference ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Mexican driver stressed that he had no intention of leaving the in-form team, which is to be re-branded as Aston Martin in 2021.

Perez signed a three-year deal last season and brings significant sponsorship from his Mexican backer Telmex.

Four-time world champion Vettel has been told he is not wanted by Ferrari next year.

"It's good to have big names linked to the team," he said. "That means we are doing a good job and we are making progress."

"The team should be proud of it. And the rest: I've been in Formula One for 10 years and so I am used to this stuff."

Perez's Racing Point team-mate Lance Stroll, whose Canadian billionaire father Lawrence is the team owner, could also be under threat from a possible Vettel move.

"It's part of the circus I guess. It's all part of the silly season rumours and so on, so kind of as expected," Stroll said. "It's all part of the fun. We're looking really competitive at the moment so I'm sure there'll be a lot to talk about."

