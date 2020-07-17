The world this week

Skip to main content
Man of his times: Daily Beast foreign editor Christopher Dickey remembered

Issued on:

Christopher Dickey
Christopher Dickey © France 24
By: François PICARD Follow | Charles WENTE | Maya YATAGHENE

Foreign correspondents the world over mourn the sudden death at 68 of The Daily Beast foreign editor Christopher Dickey. François Picard's panel remembers the four-decade career of a journalist whose work took him from Latin America to the Middle East and his adopted home of Paris.

>> The Daily Beast obituary: Legendary Foreign Correspondent Chris Dickey Dies in Paris

>> Christopher Dickey speaking to FRANCE 24 in 2015 about his book 'Our Man in Charleston'

