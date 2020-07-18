‘Major fire’ strikes cathedral in French city of Nantes
A major fire broke out Saturday inside the cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, emergency services said.
"The fire is not under control, it is advancing. It is a major fire," the emergency operations centre said, adding that crews were alerted just before 8am (0600 GMT) and that 60 firefighters had been dispatched.
The French fire service on Twitter recognised the firefighters at the scene.
#Nantes | Courage aux sapeurs-#pompiers du @SDIS44 engagés sur l’#incendie à la cathédrale Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul de #Nantes.— Pompiers de France (@PompiersFR) July 18, 2020
Protéger, secourir et sauver. pic.twitter.com/z8ZaigcI3s
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
