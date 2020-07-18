Skip to main content
Live
#EuropeanUnion
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

‘Major fire’ strikes cathedral in French city of Nantes

Issued on:

French firefighters battle a blaze at the Cathedral of Saint Pierre and Saint Paul in Nantes, France on July 18, 2020.
French firefighters battle a blaze at the Cathedral of Saint Pierre and Saint Paul in Nantes, France on July 18, 2020. © Stephane Mahe, Reuters
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
1 min

A major fire broke out Saturday inside the cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, emergency services said.

Advertising

"The fire is not under control, it is advancing. It is a major fire," the emergency operations centre said, adding that crews were alerted just before 8am (0600 GMT) and that 60 firefighters had been dispatched.

The French fire service on Twitter recognised the firefighters at the scene.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.