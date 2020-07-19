The sporting weekend in quotes

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

“Round One was multiple different punches that I wasn't ready for. But I have refocused and we’ve just been on point here right through the weekend.”

-- World champion Lewis Hamiton explains how he bounced back from defeat in the season-opening Austria Grand Prix to win two races in a row, including Sunday's race in Hungary.

"It wasn't how I wanted it, of course, but the mechanics did an amazing job to fix the car so to pay them back with second place is great.”

-- Red Bull driver Max Verstappen after finishing a remarkable second in the Hungarian Grand Prix after his team repaired severe damage to his car’s suspension on the grid after the Dutchman hit a barrier on the warmup lap.

"It's the most beautiful day of my life."

-- An ecstatic Fabio Quartararo after the 21-year-old became the first Frenchman to win a MotoGP since 1999. His victory in the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix marks him out as the main challenger to current world champion Marc Marquez.

"We have a final to play this season and we will try and win a title for this club because this club deserves to win a trophy," Luiz told BT Sport.

-- Arsenal defender David Luiz after the Gunners stunned holders Manchester City 2-0 at a spectator-less Wembley to reach the 21st FA Cup final of their history.

"I'm never that bothered about the individual prizes and I would have preferred it to have come with a league title like before."

-- Lionel Messi after assuring himself of the 'Pichichi' trophy for La Liga's top scorer for the seventh time with a double in a 5-0 win at lowly Alaves.

"Where we are at, it is going to happen that we have some bad displays ... But to do that against Manchester United, I'm delighted and very proud ... We have leaders, you can't compare across eras but we have leaders in the team. It was a performance full of character and personality."

-- Frank Lampard hails his Chelsea players after they dominate Manchester United 3-1 in Wembley's other semi-final.

"I felt under a bit of pressure. You do feel an added mental pressure to hit your straps and it's different to bowling in a net."

-- Stuart Broad on returning to the England team for the second West Indies Test after being dropped for the first, before taking three wickets in 14 balls.

