Stokes hits out as England set West Indies 312 to win 2nd Test

England's Ben Stokes hits out against the West Indies at Old Trafford

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP)

England set the West Indies a target of 312 from 85 overs to win the second Test at Old Trafford on Monday after Ben Stokes hit out on the fifth and final morning.

Stokes, promoted to open the innings in a quest for quick runs, made a rapid 78 not out off 57 balls, including four fours and three sixes, to take England to 129-3 declared in their second innings.

That followed the star all-rounder's 176 in England's first innings 469-9 declared.

England are looking to level the three-match series, the first major international cricket since the coronavirus lockdown, at 1-1.

But if the West Indies, who won the first Test at Southampton by four wickets, avoid defeat they will retain the Wisden Trophy following a 2-1 series victory over England in the Caribbean last year.

