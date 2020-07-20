World Cup hero Charlton commemorated with postmark

The Royal Mail and the Irish postal service are jointly commemorating the life of Jack Charlton

London (AFP)

The late Jack Charlton is being honoured by the British and Irish postal services for his distinguished career as a player and manager.

The central defender, who won the 1966 World Cup with England before transforming Ireland from international also-rans to 1990 World Cup quarter-finalists, died earlier this month aged 85.

Charlton's funeral is due to take place on Tuesday, days after Leeds United, where he spent his whole playing career, returned to the Premier League after 16 years outside the English top-flight.

For the next three weeks, stamped mail posted in Ireland and England will be marked with a football and the words "Jack Charlton, 1935-2020".

"Jack Charlton will always have a special place in the hearts and minds of Irish people," said An Post CEO David McRedmond.

"He gave our nation many of our happiest and proudest moments.

"Jack was the greatest example of a culture shared across these islands -- that a proud Leeds player, a tall English football hero, could become an Irish legend.

"That's why it is so fitting that he should be the subject of the first joint postmark between An Post and the Royal Mail."

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Royal Mail, said Charlton, who was awarded honorary Irish citizenship, was "a football hero" on both sides of the Irish Sea.

